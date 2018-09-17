Football referees course ends

LAHORE: Elite Football Referees Seminar for the preparation of Pakistan Premier League ended here at PFF Football house in Lahore. In all 25 men,4 women referees and 6 instructors participated in the event. During the seminar the referees and instructors shared their knowledge about the current amendments in FIFA Laws.General Secretary PFF Col(r) Ahmad Yar Lodhi along with Vice President of PFF and President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider gave away the prizes to the top performers of the seminar. President of Pakistan Football Referees Association Mian Abdul Bari briefed the media and Participants about the activities carried in the 3 days of the seminar. He announced to start referees education programmes in all 4 provinces and Islamabad under PFF.