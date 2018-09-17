Health hazardous factories operating in residential areas

Rawalpindi : Setting aside all rules and regulations, the inaction by the concerned departments of the city government against the illegal trade work is unsafe and health-hazardous businesses are continuing there unchecked in the most populous areas of the city.

Under the Punjab Local Government ordinance, no business activities could be carried out in housing colonies and the Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation (MC) concerned is bound to ensure conducive atmosphere for citizens.

According to a survey, around 130 illegal factories are functioning in various residential colonies of the city, out of which, 40 are located in alone the Khyaban-e-sirsyed, Bagh Sardaran, Dhoke Dalal, old Baddar colony and Bangash Colony.

The Khyaban-e-sirsyed , where illegal businesses including recycling of plastic for shoe making, leather refining ,gas filling and scrap-trade on a large scale are rampant, has turned into a volcano that may trigger anytime and cause irrecoverable human loss, if immediate action is not taken against them.

Residents of the area told APP that the illegal commercial activities in the area had made their lives difficult as they have to face unpleasant smell of chemicals used in plastic recycling and leather’s refining coupled with a lot of noise pollution besides threat of fire incidents.

They, in a written complaint to the Punjab chief minister and the departments concerned, have feared outbreak of asthma disease and happening of big fire incidents similar as had occurred in Lahore and Karachi.

Breaking out of small fires is almost a regular feature as there is no fire-fighting system and emergency exit, they added.

Rana Sohail Pasha, former naib Nazim of the area, alleged that residential area was being used for commercial purpose in connivance with the MCR staff as no one could dare to start their business without the authority’s backing.

He was of the view that Monthly was given on regular basis to run illegal business in housing colonies to shut their mouth, close their eyes and for turning a deaf ear to the issue.

He said the main gates of such factories always remain closed to hide their illegal operations, adding Chemicals are stored in great quantity in their premises without taking safety measures.

He said there were no adequate fire-fighting arrangements in the premises of these factories, which were operating without registration with any government institution like Provincial Labour Department, Civil Defence Department or Workers Welfare Board.

Thus no inspection of these factories has ever been carried out by any relevant government agency.

Yasir and Raja Tariq, residents of the house in whose rear side a bakery, shoe factories and scrap godowns are occurred, complained that the smoke emitted from the burning of scrap material, bakery items and recycling of plastic for shoe making enter their houses from the windows of their rear side rooms due to which their children are becoming patients of asthma and sour eyes.

Talking to this agency, former Town Member of Rawal Town Council Shahida Shabir Mir stressed upon the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to take immediate notice of the issue and clear the residential area of lethal activities, which has become a hub for various kind of commercial activities.

She said the health-hazardous activities have polluted the environment and made the lives of its inhabitants miserable.

She feared breaking out of lethal diseases due to unhealthy activities, which are going on day and night there, adding the number of asthma patients is increasing in the colony.

When contacted, no official of Environment Protection Agency was available to comment on the issue, however, an official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi on condition of not being named admitted mushroom growth of illegal factories in housing colonies.

He said the DC has directed the departments concerned repeatedly to shift the factories from residential areas to Industrial zone and ensure appropriate safety measures and installation of fire-fighting gadgets at all the industrial units.

He rejected the impression of taking Monthly by any MCR staff and said that all-out efforts were being made to end the commercial activities from residential areas.