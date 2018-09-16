6 Kashmiri youths martyred in IHK

Indian troops drag body of slain youth on road

Ag Agency

SRINAGAR/ISLAMABAD: In Held Kashmir (IHK) Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred six Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service the troops killed five youth identified as Gulzar Ahmed Padder, Faisal Ahmed Rathar, Zahid Ahmed Mir, Masroor Ahmed Maulvi and Zahoor Ahmed Lone during a cordon and search operation in Chowgam area of the district.

People took to the streets and held forceful anti-India demonstrations in the area.

Indian troops and police personnel fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters killing one more youth Rauf Ahmed and injuring dozens others. Rauf Ahmed was hit by a bullet. Some of the critically injured youth have been shifted to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Kulgam and Islamabad districts to protest against the killing of the youth. All shops and other commercial establishments are closed while traffic is off the road. The occupation authorities have snapped mobile internet service in the two districts to prevent people from sharing information about the situation. The authorities have also suspended train service in the Kashmir Valley.