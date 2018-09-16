Sun September 16, 2018
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 16, 2018

Agri Deptt sets up call centre for public grievances

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Mohibullah Khan, the department has set up a call centre where experts will be available to redress public grievances and guide them.

The call centre will remain active from 8am in morning till 8pm in the evening. These directives were issued at a high level meeting of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operative Department, chaired by the minister.

In the meeting, Director General Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Dr Sher Muhammad was appointed as focal person for department’s 100-day plan.

Addressing the meeting, Mohibullah Khan stressed the need to give focus and attention to development of agriculture.

