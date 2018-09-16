Minister orders probe into Abbottabad schemes’ irregularities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub has taken notice of payment to various government schools in Abbottabad district before initiation of construction work.

The minister ordered a fact-finding inquiry and submission of the inquiry report within seven days. The minster during his surprise visit to various development schemes in Abbottabad suspended sub-divisional officer and two sub-engineers for using substandard materials in the schemes.

MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, concerned MPAs and high-ups of C&W Department accompanied the minister during the visit, said a handout.

The minister expressed his anguish over using substandard materials in the under-construction College Road and link road, Abbottabad and ordered the suspension of SDO Tariq Shah, sub-engineers Zaheer and Zahid Amin with immediate effect.

During a briefing in the office of chief engineer (east), it was brought into the notice of Minister C&W that advance payments have been made before initiating construction work in PK-45, GGPS Dana Allabad, GGPS Missar, GGPS Upper Lahor, in PK-46’s GGPS Soban Gali, in PK-44’s Abbottabad GGPS Noor Bin Bazar, GGPS Guddy, GGPS Beerwal and GGPS Harian UC Kakul.

The minister also took serious notice of substandard material in Danna Behlolia Road, Abbottabad and ordered an inquiry.