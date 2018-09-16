Kuwaiti couple gets jail sentence for airport attack

COLOMBO: A Kuwaiti man and woman convicted of assaulting customs officers at Sri Lanka’s main international airport were handed a six month jail sentence suspended for five years, an official said on Saturday.

A magistrate sentenced on Friday the 32-year-old woman and her 29-year-old male partner, who were also fined 138,000 rupees.

They were arrested trying to smuggle in a Burmese Mastiff into the country in July without following quarantine procedures.