KP Agri Dept sets up call centre to redress public grievances

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Mohibullah Khan, the department has set up a call centre where experts will be available to redress public grievances and guide them.

The call centre will remain active from 8am in morning till 8pm in the evening.

These directives were issued at a high level meeting of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operative Department, chaired by the minister.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture & Livestock Akbar Khan, Additional Secretary Shaukat Yousafzai, Vice-Chancellor Agriculture University Noor Payo Khan and other officials, said a handout. In the meeting, Director General Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Dr Sher Muhammad was appointed as focal person for department’s 100-day plan.