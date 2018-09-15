Imran inaugurates Rawalpindi Express, Mianwali Rail Car

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that rail tracks will be laid across the country to cover all the downtrodden areas. The government has focused on uplifting standard of the common man, he said.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Rawalpindi Express and Mianwali Rail Car on Friday afternoon. Khan said that Pakistan Railways will be developed on modern lines with the cooperation of China to provide inexpensive travel facilities to the poor people.

He said Karachi to Peshawar railway track, which is called Main Line-1, is being laid under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said China has the most advanced railway technology, and during his upcoming visit to China in November this year, cooperation in railway development will be sought.

Imran Khan said the Railways' land illegally occupied by mafias will be recovered. He, however, clarified that the poor who have settled at Railways' land in makeshift arrangements will not be disturbed. He said the recovered land will be sold to repay Railway's loans. Criticising the previous governments for introducing incentives for the rich, the Prime Minister said PTI government will do its best to provide maximum facilities to the poor.

He said fifteen buildings, including Prime Minster House and Governor Houses, will now be better used after being converted into universities, museums and public parks. Earlier addressing the ceremony, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said revenue deficit of Pakistan Railways will be reduced within a year.

The Minister said two new trains will be introduced for the people of Sindh from 16th of the next month. He said a new train from Peshawar to Karachi will also be launched soon. The Minister said Pakistan Railways will contribute 100 million rupees annually in the dam fund for which it has increased one rupee in the fare for economy class and ten rupees for the business class. He said efforts are being made to increase Pakistan Railways freight.

Sheikh Rashid said senior citizens over the age of 75 years will be entitled for free travel through Pakistan Railways, while people of over 65 years will be given 50 percent concession.

He said Ministry for Railways is planning to launch Rehman Baba Express from Peshawar to Karachi to facilitate poor people travel facilities at a cost of 1,000 rupees per person.