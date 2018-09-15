War of words continues between hockey officials: PHF has put Pakistan hockey on right track, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmad has said that the PHF is a respectable national organisation which has put Pakistan hockey on the right track as per the vision of the country’s Prime Minister.

He further stated that for the preparation of the national team, the PHF has acquired the services of a very well reputed Dutch coach and an experienced Australian physical trainer. “There has been consistent improvement in team’s performance ever since they took over which is visible to everyone,” he claimed.

He, however, claimed that certain jealous elements are not happy with it. “To gain cheap popularity in the general public, these people have resorted to illegal and immoral activities especially through social media.

All this is bringing a bad name to the national game. But PHF will not be blackmailed by anyone and will soon take legal action against them.”He further stated: “Unfortunately, some people we had trusted upon are now the biggest hurdle in the promotion of hockey at the grassroots level. Plans are afoot to reinvigorate domestic hockey by employing capable coaches so as to prepare talented players for Pakistan’s national teams.”

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: War of words continues between the two Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials as Director Development Naveed Alam demanded inquiry into his and secretary PHF role and conduct before reaching any conclusion.

Naveed Alam who attended the office at PHF headquarters in Lahore Friday said he would not vacate office until he gets letter from Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar, president PHF. “I have given full time to office Friday. I would continue to attend the office till the time letter from the PHF president.”

He said he would request to the PHF president to lodge a detail inquiry into his and secretary conduct. “I have got some solid proofs that I want to present to the Inquiry committee. I would accept findings of inquiry committee after thorough investigation.”

The verbal tussle between the two PHF officials has brought already depleted hockey to the brink. Pakistan team performance is at the lowest ebb in recent times. After putting up the worst ever performance in recent times in the Champions Trophy where the team finished last, Pakistan finished all time low (7th) in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Then for the first time in 16 years, the national team has failed to win a medal in Asian Games.

It is now pertinent on the PHF president to hold an impartial detailed inquiry into the blames and counter blames to uphold the spirit of the game in the country. Whosoever turns out to be the culprit must be shown the door otherwise the game of hockey would suffer to a point of no return.