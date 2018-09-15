Football referees seminar begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Elite football referees seminar for the preparation of Premier League started here on Friday at PFF House. President of Pakistan Football Referees Association Mian Abdul Bari was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.
In all 25 men 4 women referees are participating in the event. On the first day top referees and instructors of Pakistan shared their knowledge and experience with the participants. They also learnt about the new amendments in FIFA Laws. Participants were pleased to express that seminar is providing them an opportunity of learning modern regulations of the game, introduced by FIFA.
LAHORE: Elite football referees seminar for the preparation of Premier League started here on Friday at PFF House. President of Pakistan Football Referees Association Mian Abdul Bari was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.
In all 25 men 4 women referees are participating in the event. On the first day top referees and instructors of Pakistan shared their knowledge and experience with the participants. They also learnt about the new amendments in FIFA Laws. Participants were pleased to express that seminar is providing them an opportunity of learning modern regulations of the game, introduced by FIFA.
Comments