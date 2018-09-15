Football referees seminar begins

LAHORE: Elite football referees seminar for the preparation of Premier League started here on Friday at PFF House. President of Pakistan Football Referees Association Mian Abdul Bari was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

In all 25 men 4 women referees are participating in the event. On the first day top referees and instructors of Pakistan shared their knowledge and experience with the participants. They also learnt about the new amendments in FIFA Laws. Participants were pleased to express that seminar is providing them an opportunity of learning modern regulations of the game, introduced by FIFA.