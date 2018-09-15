Balochistan, Sindh in U-15 Soccer semis

LAHORE: Balochistan and Sindh entered the semifinals of National Under-15 Football Championship when they won their respective quarterfinals here at the Model Town Ground on Friday.Balochistan outplayed KP Greens 3-1. Goals scorers for Balochistan were Abdul Baqi, Bismillah and Atif whereas KP Greens scored through Majid. Sindh also made it to the semis when they trounced Gilgit 4-1 in the other quarterfinal. Sindh’s four goals came through Mudassar (3) and Iftikhar(1). Scorer for Gilgit was Kaleemullah.