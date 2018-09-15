Qureshi to visit Afghanistan next week

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, will visit Afghanistan on one-day visit on Saturday.

This will be Foreign Minister Qureshi’s first visit to any foreign country in his present capacity. According to sources, the Pakistan and Afghan side will hold delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office. The two sides will also discuss bilateral trade issues and Pak-Afghan Action Plan for Peace and Stability. In the meeting, the issue of Jalalabad’s Consul General being shut down will also be discussed. Besides, matters related to across-the-border terrorism and border management will be discussed. Qureshi will also meet Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.