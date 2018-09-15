Mardan council okays over Rs11.39 bn budget

MARDAN: The district council on Friday approved more than Rs11.39 billion budget for the fiscal 2018-19. Acting District Nazim Asad Ali presented the budget during the budget session held, with presiding officer Tariq Aziz in the chair. The district council passed the budget with simple majority. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Ali thanked the council for passing the 2018-19 budget. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district council member Ali Gohar flayed the private secretary of former district nazim Himaytaullah Mayar for allegedly misusing Rs24 million sports fund.