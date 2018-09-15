Three of a family killed in Hangu accident

HANGU: Three members of a family were killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident on the Kohat-Peshawar Road Friday.

They said that four members of a family were on the way to the Bacha International Airport to receive a pilgrim when their vehicle turned turtled on the Kohat- Peshawar Road. As a result, Najeeb Gul, 62, Umar Habib, 24, and a woman, whose name could not be ascertained, were killed instantly while Ayaz Gul, 30, sustained injuries. The bodies and the injured were taken to the hospital. Later, the bodies were shifted to Samana village for burial. The police registered the case and started investigation.