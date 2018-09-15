Sat September 15, 2018
September 15, 2018

PHF won’t be blackmailed: Shahbaz

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Sr has said that the federation could not be blackmailed and that it would take legal action against its detractors.

“For the preparation of the national team, PHF has acquired the services of a very well reputed Dutch coach and an experienced Australian physical trainer,” the former Pakistan captain was quoted as saying in a PHF media release.

“There has been consistent improvement in the team’s performance ever since they took over which is visible to everyone,” Ahmad said.The Green-shirts recently featured in Asian Games in Indonesia where they fell in semi-finals against Japan.

“Certain jealous elements are not happy with it. To gain cheap popularity, these people have resorted to illegal and immoral activities, especially through social media. All this is bringing a bad name to the national game. But PHF will not be blackmailed by anyone and will soon take legal action against them.

“Unfortunately, some people we had trusted upon are now the biggest hurdle in the promotion of hockey at the grassroots level. Plans are afoot to reinvigorate domestic hockey by employing capable coaches to prepare talented players for Pakistan’s national teams,” Ahmad added.

PHF recently sacked its Director Development and Domestic PHF Naveed Alam apparently for violation of discipline as well as for complaints against him from a number of district hockey associations.

“PHF received complaints from the district hockey associations across the length and breadth of the country. The PHF has appointed an inquiry committee which will submit its report to the President within 10 days,” PHF announced a couple of days back.

