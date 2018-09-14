Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman dies, husband, two sons injured in acid attack

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman was killed and her husband and two sons were injured in an acid attack over a Panchayat decision at Chak 92/JB.

Safdar had allegedly harassed and followed the 17-year-old daughter of Anwar about two months ago. To it, Anwar called a Panchayat, which expelled accused Safdar from the village for six months. Consequently, Safdar nurtured grudge against Anwar.

On Wednesday night, accused Safdar with his accomplice M Ali entered the house of Anwar and threw acid on him and his family when they were asleep.

As a result, Anwar, his wife Sakeena, eight-year-old son Mohsin and seven-year-old-son Adil received serious burns.

They were shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital, but the doctors referred them to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital due to their critical condition where Sakeena died.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad said that both accused, Safdar and his accomplice M Ali, have been arrested by the police.

He said that the police have also recovered an empty acid bottle from the main accused. The DPO said that an FIR has been registered against them under sections 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act and 302, 324 and 336 B/34 of PPC.

Kiln workers protest: The sit-in of kiln workers entered the seventh day while the hunger strike of a protester against the Labour Welfare Department entered the third day here on Thursday. The protesters burnt an effigy of the labour welfare assistant director at Shahbaz Chowk.

The kiln workers were demanding implementation on the govt’s notification under which Rs 1,110 per 1,000 bricks were fixed as wages for them.

Meanwhile, condition of the protester, who was on hunger strike, suddenly deteriorated. He was shifted to the DHQ Hospital where he was given treatment. After four hours when his condition was improved, he again returned to the hunger strike camp and announced that he would continue hunger strike till acceptance of the demands.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments