Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Leading cricketers set to shine in Asia Cup

LAHORE: Several leading players will go into the upcoming Asia Cup aiming to not only consolidate their positions in the ICC ODI Player Rankings but also to use the multi-nation tournament in preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

With five of the six teams in the Asia Cup to feature in next year’s mega event, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shakib Al Hasan and Babar Azam are excited at the prospect of being pitted against the best of the region in the September 15-28 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

The Asia Cup commences with a match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Saturday. Afghanistan, qualifiers Hong Kong, India and Pakistan get into action later as they try to qualify for the Super Four stage and get more tournament practice with just eight months to go for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.

India fast bowler Bumrah, who has a lead of 20 points over Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, is looking to maintain his top position while Pakistan batsman Babar is hoping to bridge the big gap with Virat Kohli, who is not playing in this tournament. Similarly, Bangladesh’s Shakib is aiming to be at his best and show everyone why he is top-ranked among all-rounders.

Several openers who figure prominently in the rankings will be seen in action, including the India pair of Rohit Sharma (fourth) and Shikhar Dhawan (ninth), Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal (12th) and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (16th).

Among bowlers, Pakistan’s Hasan Ali is looking to claw his way back two spots to number one, while India spinners Kuldeep Yadav (sixth) and Yuzvendra Chahal (joint-ninth) are the others in the top 10.

In the ICC ODI Team Rankings, India are the top-ranked side in the tournament. They are presently second with 121 points, six points behind England, while Pakistan are in fifth position and 104 points.

India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are in Group A while Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka form Group B for the preliminary stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours with the top two sides from there making the final.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments