Soliman upsets Adnan to enter CAS Squash final

ISLAMABAD: World No 47 Youseff Soliman (Egypt) turned the tables on second seed Nafiizwan Adnan (Malaysia) to set up Serena CAS Squash men’s final against top seed Leo Au (Hong Kong).

The contrasting semis Thursday saw Leo Au surviving local No 1 Tayyab Aslam early charge to win 11-9, 11-2, 11-5 while Soliman took 66 minutes to beat second seed Nafizwan Adnan (Mas) 4-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-6.

Women final would be an all Egyptian affair as Rowan Elarby (Egy) overcame compatriot Farida Muhammed (Egy) 11-2, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 in the first semis.

In the second semis Nada Abbas (Egy) beat Tong Tsz-Wing (Hkg) 11-5, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9. Both teenagers Rowan and Nada will now be seen in action in the final to be played Friday. The men’s first semi-final however saw a tough fight right at the outset with Tayyab giving good account of himself in the first game. Local No 1 went neck and neck with Au getting ahead at last, courtesy to his superb fitness level.

It almost took Au 27 minutes to win the first game. By the time the match entered into the second game, exhaustion was very much apparent from Tayyab game. He failed to offer same resistance during the next two games, losing the semifinal easily.

“He is a tough opponent and used to playing really hard matches. Even today he looked super fit,” Tayyab said.Au was delighted saying everything worked to his plan. “I have enough stamina to play yet another match.”The second semis turned out to be a close one with Nafizwan showing good account of himself at early stage.

The world No 40 kept Soliman at bay in the first match, making him run for points. After losing the first game, the Egyptian put in some extra efforts in the second. Malaysian struggled to hit winners and was seen playing according to Soliman plan.

The second and third games went neck and neck with Soliman emerging winner at crucial stages. His cross court sizzlers backed by down the glass shots earned him many points.By the time, the match entered into fourth game, Malaysian was seen struggling for points.

“It was tough match as I was playing against experienced player. I played my normal game and turned out to be the winner,” Soliman said.Soliman however faces a tough ask in the final where is to play against No 1 seed Au who looks in good form.