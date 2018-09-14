UK motorists need to take EU test in no-deal Brexit

LONDON: British motorists living in the European Union may have to take a new driving test in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the government said in technical advice published Thursday.

British mobile phone customers will also no longer be guaranteed free roaming within EU nations, according to the latest tranche of plans for managing the fallout if Brexit talks collapse.

The government warned motorists that their driving licence may no longer be valid in the EU, and that those living in EU member states “may need to take a new driving test in that country.”

British motorists visiting EU countries, which would include Northern Ireland residents travelling to the Republic of Ireland, will also need an International Driving Permit (IDP).

The government insists that no deal before Britain officially leaves the EU on March 29, 2019 “remains unlikely given the mutual interests” of both parties.In one of the reports, the government said British mobile phone users will no longer be guaranteed “surcharge-free roaming when you travel to the EU” in case of no-deal, but industry leaders said they hoped to offer the same deals.

“We offered this before the EU regs changed and we’ll be offering it free — deal or no deal,” Three UK wrote on Twitter, while Vodafone UK said it had “no plans” to increase charges.