15 foreign players to feature in Punjab International Squash

KARACHI: As many as 15 foreign players will participate in the $20,000 Punjab International Squash Championship for men and women, scheduled to be held in Lahore from October 13-17.

According to entries, Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen is top seed while Mazen Gamal from Egypt is the second seed. Third seed player is Auguste Dussourd from France, fourth seed is Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam while Shehab Essam from Egypt is the fifth seed.

The sixth seed player is Angus Gillams from England, seventh seed is Pakistan’s Asim Khan while his compatriot Farhan Mehboob has been seeded eighth. The 9/16 seed players are Ammar Altamimi from Kuwait, Farhan Zaman from Pakistan, Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia, Martin Svec from Czech Republic, Chi Him Wong from Hong Kong and his compatriot Tsz Kwan Lau.

The organisers gave five wild card entries to local players Israr Ahmed, Ammad Fareed, Ali Bokhari, Mohammad Uzair and under-19 player Mohammad Hassaan Raza. Punjab Squash Association will also organise the men’s $20,000 FMC International Squash Championship from October 8-12 in Lahore, in which 14 foreign players have entered to participate.