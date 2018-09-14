Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

15 foreign players to feature in Punjab International Squash

KARACHI: As many as 15 foreign players will participate in the $20,000 Punjab International Squash Championship for men and women, scheduled to be held in Lahore from October 13-17.

According to entries, Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen is top seed while Mazen Gamal from Egypt is the second seed. Third seed player is Auguste Dussourd from France, fourth seed is Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam while Shehab Essam from Egypt is the fifth seed.

The sixth seed player is Angus Gillams from England, seventh seed is Pakistan’s Asim Khan while his compatriot Farhan Mehboob has been seeded eighth. The 9/16 seed players are Ammar Altamimi from Kuwait, Farhan Zaman from Pakistan, Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia, Martin Svec from Czech Republic, Chi Him Wong from Hong Kong and his compatriot Tsz Kwan Lau.

The organisers gave five wild card entries to local players Israr Ahmed, Ammad Fareed, Ali Bokhari, Mohammad Uzair and under-19 player Mohammad Hassaan Raza. Punjab Squash Association will also organise the men’s $20,000 FMC International Squash Championship from October 8-12 in Lahore, in which 14 foreign players have entered to participate.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?