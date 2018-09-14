PML-N Faisalabad condoles death of Kulsoom Nawaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Thursday condoled the death of Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif.
In a condolence statement issued here, former PML-N MNA Mian Abdul Mannan said that a large number of party leaders and workers would proceed to Jati Umra, Lahore, on September 14 (today) to attend the funeral of Kulsoom Nawaz
