ANF gets 200 drugs identification kits

Rawalpindi: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) received over 200 drugs and precursors identification kits during a handing-over ceremony held at its headquarters here Thursday.

The kits were handed over to ANF by UNODC Country Office Representative in Pakistan Cesar Guedes, and Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Japanese Embassy Yusuke Shindo.

The UNODC test kits, developed and produced by the Laboratory and Scientific Section, Division for Policy Analysis and Public Affairs, was one of the agreed deliverables under the Japanese funded UNODC project.