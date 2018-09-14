UK DFID head calls on CM

LAHORE: Head of UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in Pakistan Ms Joanna Reid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday. On the occasion, discussion was held about expanding the scope of ongoing social sector development programme between the Punjab government and the DFID.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government fully believes in the durable development of the social sector as improving health, education and skills development sectors is the need of the hour. He said that investment on human development is an investment on the bright future of the country as we have to pay back the people by providing them better facilities.

Similarly, the sense of deprivation will be removed by developing the remote areas, he added. We appreciate the cooperation of DFID and look forward to expand this partnership for providing quality facilities to the people, concluded the chief minister.