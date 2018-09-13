28 arrested in Kohat search

KOHAT: The police arrested 28 persons, including a proclaimed offender, during search and strike operation in the district on Wednesday.

The police party, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Rokhan Zeb, launched targetted search and strike operations in connection with Muharram in various areas in the district and arrested 28 suspected persons including a PO.

The law-enforces also seized a gun, four pistols and dozens of cartridges. The held persons were shifted to the police stations concerned where further investigation was underway.