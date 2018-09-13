Girls bag top slots in Inter results across Punjab

MULTAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Wednesday declared the Intermediate Part-II combined annual examination 2018 result.

Girls clinched the overall top positions while the public colleges could bag only five positions out of 33 in pre-medical, pre-engineering, general science, humanities and commerce groups.

At least 69402 candidates submitted their forms for the examination, out of them 68081 appeared. At least 40767 candidates were decaled pass with 59.88 per cent.

PRE-MEDICAL GROUP BOYS: Ahmed Hassan of Mailsi (roll number 607057) captured the first position by securing 1050 marks in pre-medical group, M Usama (roll number 606979) got 1049 marks with second position while M Ahmed (roll number 613002) received 1046 marks with third position.

PRE-MEDICAL GROUP GIRLS: Samreen Shahid (roll number 612604) bagged 1052 marks and secured the overall first position, Unaiza Fatima of Dunyapur got 1051 marks and secured the overall second position. Maryam Sana (roll number 604308) received 1048 marks with third position in the pre-medical group for girls.

PRE-ENGINEERING GROUP BOYS: Syed M Afnan Gilani (roll number 649932) bagged 1044 marks with first position and Ali Raza (roll number 645010) has secured 1042 marks with second position.

PRE-ENGINEERING GROUP GIRLS: Nisha Sarwar (roll number 644377) got 1024 marks with first position in the group, Misbah Fatima (roll number 643089) received 1018 marks with second position. Irum Fatima Aulakh (roll number 644260) received 1017 marks with third position in the board.

GENERAL SCIENCE GROUP BOYS: M Nabeel (roll number 684309) received 1021 marks with first position, Syed Murtajiz Hussain (roll number 685258) received 1009 marks with second position while Syed Sajeel Mohsin Wasti (roll number 685859) received 983 marks with third position in the group.

GENERAL SCIENCE GROUP GIRLS: Fatima (roll number 685578) received 1019 marks with first position in the group, Aneeqa Asghar (roll number 68756) got 1004 marks with second position while Mehrunnisa (roll number 688350) bagged 1002 marks with third position.

HUMANITIES GROUP BOYS: Hafiz Salim Shahid (roll number 743083) received 972 marks withfirst position, M Faraz (roll number 742884) got 948 marks with second position while Uzair Abdullah (roll number 735607) bagged 938 marks with third position.

HUMANITIES GROUP GIRLS: Sumayah Mujahid of Multan City College received 985 marks with first position in the group. Sana Ashraf of Mailsi Govt Girls Higher School received 980 marks with second position. Tahira Bibi of Multan Govt Higher Secondary School received 962 marks with third position.

COMMERCE GROUP BOYS: Ali Hassan of Multan KIPS College received 1001 marks with first position. Abdul Haseeb secured 977 marks with second position while Kumail Ali Qureshi of Punjab College of Commerce bagged 962 marks.

COMMERCE GROUP GIRLS: Farwah Nawaz of Multan KIPS College received 992 marks with first position. Rabia Jamil of Mailsi Punjab College received 987 marks with second position.

GUJRANWALA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the result of intermediate annual examination 2018 here on Wednesday morning.

According to details, a total of 132059 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 72859 were declared successful with 55.17 pass percentage.

Maliha Maryam bagged the first position with 1051 marks, Manal Naeem, Darkhashan Sehar and M Habib stood second with 1046 marks each while Kanwar Nadeem and Mahrukh captured the third position by securing 1041 marks each. Gujranwala Commissioner Asadullah Faiz was the chief guest who distributed prizes amongst the position holders.

BAHAWALPUR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Bahawalpur, declared the result of FA and FSc (combined) first annual 2018 examination on Wednesday.

The result was declared in a special ceremony held at the BISE Bahawalpur auditorium where position holders were the guests of honour.

According to the results, some 52,331 students appeared in the examination and 29,105 passed the exam.

Hafiz Abdus Saboor, of Government Degree College Bahawalnagar got overall first position with 1048 marks out of 1100 marks, Bisma Qureshi of Fauji Foundation Model Girls Higher Secondary School Bahawalnagar and Talia Hamid of a private college got the joint second position with 1043 marks and Maryum Chaudhry of a private college got the third position with 1042 marks.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division and Chairman BISE Bahawalpur Nayyar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana, Controller Examinations Tahir Hussain Jaffery and Secretary Rana Imran Arshad congratulated the position holders.

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan announced the result of intermediate annual examination 2018 here on Wednesday.

The overall passing percentage remained 67.24 as 29577 candidates declared successful out of the 44279 appeared.

Three candidates of Punjab College Kot Adu clinched the first, second and third positions. Faryal Pervaiz secured 1057 marks, M Maazul Rehman got 1048 marks and Rija Ahmed bagged 1046 marks while Ijazur

Rehman of Government Postgraduate College, Layyah also stood third with 1046 marks.

PRE-MEDICAL GROUP BOYS: M Maazur Rehman of Punjab College for Boys, Kot Adu stood first with 1048 marks and Ijazur Rehman of Government Postgraduate College, Layyah stood second with 1046 marks. Abdul Hai of Government Postgraduate College, DG Khan and Abdul Rehman of Punjab College for Boys, Kot Adu got the third position with 1039 marks each.

PRE-ENGINEERING GROUP BOYS: M Tashfeen of New Punjab Public Higher Secondary School Kot Addu got the first position with 1036 marks while Irtaza Umer Lateef of Government Postgraduate College, Layyah and M Adil of Abdalian Science Higher Secondary School Muzaffargarh stood second with 1034 marks each. Mesum Abbas of Rashid Minhas Higher Secondary School Alipur secured the third position.

PRE-ENGINEERING GROUP GIRLS: Farheen Fatima and Zainab Jamil of Government College for Women Muzaffargarh got the first and second positions with 1025 marks and 1017 marks respectively. Sara Kamal of Punjab Girls College Kot Addu stood third with 1014 marks.

HUMANITIES, COMMERCE GROUP BOYS: Jan Sher of Asif Saleem Boys Higher Secondary School, Alipur secured the first position with 1018 marks while private candidate Hamza Iqbal got the second position with 969 marks and M Furqan of Government Degree College for Boys, DG Khan stood third with 947 marks among the boys of humanities and commerce group.

HUMANITIES, COMMERCE GROUP GIRLS: On the other hand, Sidra Bibi of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rohillanwali, district Muzaffargarh stood first with 993 marks while Saima Rasheed of Government College for Women, Kot Addu stood second with 963 marks and Rishma Batool of Government College for Women, Muzaffargarh secured the third position by getting 962 marks among the girls of humanities and commerce group.

GENERAL SCIENCE GROUP BOYS: M Danish of Zakariya Higher Secondary School, Layyah stood first by securing 1029 marks while Ahmed Ali Hamza Naqvi and M Hamza of Abdalian Science Higher Secondary School Muzaffargarh stood second with 1018 and 990 marks respectively.

GENERAL SCIENCE GROUP GIRLS: Tayyaba Maryam of Punjab Girls College Kot Addu, Amna Qadir of Punjab Girls College Alipur and Mustabshira Ghaffar of Government

Girls Community Model Higher Secondary School, DG Khan got first, second and third positions with 1001, 986 and 981 marks respectively.