Founders Cup Soccer begins

LAHORE: The 1st Crescent Founders Cup Inter-school Football Tournament 2018 started Wednesday at Crescent School Shadman.

On the first day four matches were played and the semifinals line up was decided. The semifinals will be played on Thursday. Aitchison College will play Unique School in the first semifinal and LGS Paragon face DHAES in the second.

Results of Wednesday’s matches: Aitchison beat Lacas 4/2; Salamat School lost to DHAES School 4/5; LGS Paragon beat Crescent School 1/0; Unique beat Beaconhouse 1/0.