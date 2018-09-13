President Weah makes surprise return to int’l football

JOHANNESBURG: Liberia president and former world footballer of the year George Weah made a surprise return to international football Tuesday at age of 51 in a 2-1 friendly defeat by Nigeria.

The international match in Monrovia was organised to ‘retire’ the number 14 shirt worn by Weah, who was voted world, European and African footballer of the year in 1995.Weah, who scored a landslide victory in presidential elections last December, is the only African footballer to win the world and European awards.

Instead of watching the match against Nigeria from the grandstand, he captained his country and showed glimpses of former skills before being substituted 12 minutes from time.Weah received a standing ovation when leaving the pitch in the capital of a west African country where football is the most popular sport.