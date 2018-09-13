Tayyab storms into CAS International squash c’ship semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam cruised into the semi-finals of $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff International men’s squash championship on Wednesday in Islamabad.

In the quarter-final, Tayyab overpowered Asim Khan 11-3, 10-12, 14-16, 11-5, 11-9 in 85 minutes.

Meanwhile, top seed Leo Au from Hong Kong defeated eighth seed Mazen Gamal from Egypt 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 in 42 minutes, fifth seed Youseff Soliman from Egypt beat fourth seed Omar Abdel Meguid from Egypt 12-10, 11-3, 12-10 in 30 minutes, and second seed Nafizwan Adnan from Malaysia won against Mostafa Asal from Egypt 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 in 30 minutes. Tayyab will now face Leo Au while Youssef Soliman will be up against Nafizwan in the semi-finals.