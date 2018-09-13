Thu September 13, 2018
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

Pakistan's national grid is 'bankrupt': Bloomberg

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Kulsoom Nawaz's body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

'Name of Nawaz can't be removed from PML-N'

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Jansher wants govt to give more funds for squash

KARACHI: Former world champion Jansher Khan has demanded that the government increase the funds it provides for squash development.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the 30 percent funds provided to squash by the government are insufficient.

“The remaining 70 percent is provided by Pakistan Air Force, which is a proof of special interest and inclination of PAF in the game of squash,” said Jansher.He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan and IPC minister Dr Fahmida Mirza would play their role to increase the funding to squash.

“There is no lack of squash talent in Pakistan. The only need is of hard work on the part of our players to regain our lost prestige,” said Jansher. He said more junior and senior tournaments should be organised in Pakistan to find new talent. He added that it would attract new players towards this game.

Comments

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz's demise

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Pakistani film 'Indus Blues' makes it to international film festival nominations

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

