Jansher wants govt to give more funds for squash

KARACHI: Former world champion Jansher Khan has demanded that the government increase the funds it provides for squash development.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the 30 percent funds provided to squash by the government are insufficient.

“The remaining 70 percent is provided by Pakistan Air Force, which is a proof of special interest and inclination of PAF in the game of squash,” said Jansher.He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan and IPC minister Dr Fahmida Mirza would play their role to increase the funding to squash.

“There is no lack of squash talent in Pakistan. The only need is of hard work on the part of our players to regain our lost prestige,” said Jansher. He said more junior and senior tournaments should be organised in Pakistan to find new talent. He added that it would attract new players towards this game.