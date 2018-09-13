Ice in Peshawar

The Peshawar police these days have been holding press conferences to highlight the dangers of methamphetamine or ‘ice’. The police have repeatedly said that they will take action against the suppliers of this drug. But so far, there hasn’t been any significant effort to make arrests. The lethal drug is manufactured from illegally acquired ephedrine chemical. Since it can be manufactured easily, it is abundantly available. If the police want to arrest the suppliers of this drug, they should look at the groups of drug addicts that gather at various places in Peshawar. It is at these places where drug sellers sell their drugs on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, our government organisations turn a blind eye towards the people who are involved in such activities. The authorities concerned should also ask the Anti-Narcotics Forces why it has not been able to launch a crackdown on drug suppliers.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar, Pakistan