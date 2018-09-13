Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

National

MI
Myra Imran
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Government urged to establish mechanism to control human trafficking, modern slavery

Islamabad: Civil society organisations on Wednesday urged the Ministry of Interior (MOI) to develop a referral mechanism to curb human trafficking and modern slavery in Pakistan.

A statement issued by Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) says that human trafficking is becoming serious issue in Pakistan where thousands of innocent Pakistanis are transferred from Pakistan to other countries by giving them greed of jobs and business through agents.

“Pakistan has no clear policy on these issues to protect its citizens’ from trafficking or to ensure the rights of labour and counter illegal migration,” claimed the statement. It mentions that Pakistan faces the risk to be included in the blacklist if the country failed to develop a mechanism to address the human trafficking and modern slavery issues.

Pakistan’s border with Iran and Afghanistan is generally used to take the innocent people to other countries by giving them greed of jobs and business to other countries. These citizens are exploited by travel agents and traffickers in other countries by abusing them for bonded labour, child abuse, sexual abuse and many other heinous crimes and human rights violations.

“The government does not have the mechanism to protect the victims of trafficking and provide them counselling in their centres. The referral mechanism is developed by most of the countries that provides protection to the victims of trafficking by their respective immigration authorities. The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics control needs to develop a policy to counter the trafficking issues on immediate basis to protect the citizens from traffickers,” says the statement.

The statement also suggests establishing a think tank or advisory group comprising parliamentarians, academics, media persons, lawyers, civil society organizations, officials of concerned law enforcement agencies, and representatives of all the provinces so that a comprehensive mechanism should be developed both at national and provincial levels.

“The new government should therefore take this issue seriously as its priority agenda. To begin with, orientation sessions should be arranged for all the stakeholders to apprise and capacitate them to fight this alarming issue that has yet been a neglected issue in Pakistan,” it states.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari