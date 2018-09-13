Thu September 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

12 new ministers inducted into Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: As many as 12 new ministers were inducted into the Punjab Cabinet at a ceremony held at the Governor’s House on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar administered the oath to new ministers after Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani read out the order of the appointment of the ministers. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the ceremony besides provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ch Zaheeruddin, Raja Ammar Yasir, Murad Rass and Mohsin Leghari.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari was present on the occasion. The MPAs who took oath as ministers are Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Mehar Muhammad Aslam, Syed Husnain Jahanian Gardezi, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ms Ashifa Riaz, Shaukat Ali Laleka, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Ijaz Masih, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Khichi and Muhammad Akhter. The ceremony was also attended by Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Tahir, senior civil servants, parliamentarians, lawyers, journalists and members of the civil society. With the addition of 12 more ministers, the Punjab cabinet size now stands at 35.

