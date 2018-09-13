Draft of copyright laws finalised

ISLAMABAD: Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) has finalised drafts of updated laws for patent and copyright to be submitted to the Parliament after consultation with the stakeholders.

This was stated by Muhammad Irfan Tarar, director general, IPO-Pakistan, while addressing a meeting with representatives of US Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and US Embassy Islamabad. The meeting was held at the IPO Head Office Islamabad on Wednesday.

The director general thanked the CLDP and Pakistani attorneys for their help and support in updating these laws. He further explained the measures taken during the recent past to upgrade Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) protection and enforcement mechanism.

He also reiterated significance of balanced IP system in Pakistan and opportunities for overseas investors in the country.

The CLDP delegation admired the efforts of IPO-Pakistan in raising IPRs awareness level in the country and uplifting its protection through coordination with national enforcement agencies.