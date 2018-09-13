PIA shifts to Turkish IT firm for reservation system

KARACHI: In a major development, PIA has shifted to leading Turkish IT solutions company, HITIT Computer Services, which will get operational from Wednesday, an official said.

The salient features of the new IT system are a significant improvement from the previously used SABRE, which is a US-based global online ticket reservation system. The HITIT system will improve the PIA website functions, making online booking swift and very convenient for the public, a statement said.

PIA Chairman and CEO Muhammad Saqib Aziz said the new IT solutions partner would bring more modernisation and convenience to customers. He said every possible effort was being made to make the transformation glitch-free.

Aziz has instructed PIA teams to remain available round the clock for smooth and swift transfer in all relevant areas of the airline. He commended IT and commercial departments for their untiring efforts to make this transformation possible.

PIA reservations, inventory control, ticketing and check-in procedures, flight operations, scheduling, revenue management and accounting and crew management etc will now use HITIT’s Crane Solutions.

The transformation from the previous module was done in the shortest time period and training sessions were held with PIA officials and its partner travel agencies.

With the new IT solution, PIA and its travel partners would be able to work more efficiently. The new IT solution was not only cost effective, but offers additional value which help PIA in its business activity.

PIA Spokesman Mashhood Tajwar has however requested passengers for their cooperation in case of any problems or inconvenience during and after the transformation for a few days, and requested them to contact PIA call centre for complaints.

In August, a technical fault in the online system of SABRE had sparked fear of delayed flights among thousands of passengers all over the world. During May 2018, the sales of the national carrier took a hit due to the technical fault in the online reservation system.