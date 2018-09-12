Patients suffer due to shortage of doctors at Hangu hospital

HANGU: The patients have been facing difficulties in getting health facilities as 24 posts of specialist doctors and medical officers are lying vacant in the District Headquarters Hospital, Hangu.

Dr Sher Khan Afridi, Medical Superintendent of the DHQ, said on Tuesday that the hospital was facing shortage of five specialist doctors and five posts of the principal medical officers were lying vacant.

He added that the 14 seats of medical officers were also needed to be filled in the hospital.

The MS lamented that patients were not getting the best care and health facilities due to the dearth of doctors in the hospital. “The available doctors are overburdened. Each doctor has to examine 80 to 120 patients a day,” he added.