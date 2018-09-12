CAS INTERNATIONAL SQUASH: Tayyab, Asim keep local hopes alive with wins

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan kept local hopes alive with upset victories over highly-ranked Egyptians in the pre-quarter-finals of the Serena CAS International Squash at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex here Tuesday.

While Tayyab accounted for Mohamed Reda (Egy) 1-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7, Asim required five games to dispose of World No 42 Karim Al-Fathi 7-11, 13-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-9.

Asim played brilliant squash and kept up the pressure on Egyptian right from the word go. At no time in the match he looked subdued or below his best. After losing a close first game, he continued pressure and brought the second to the wire, forcing the Egyptian to make couple of mistakes.

Asim was all over Egyptian in the third that he won easily and giving Fathi no space to earn easy points. Al Fathi, however, came back strongly in the fourth to take the match to fifth. In a seesaw battle, Asim finally forced Al Fathi to make couple of mistakes that helped Pakistani wrap up the match.

“I entered the court with one thing in mind that I would have to fight till the last. I not only succeeded in taking the game down to wire but also took the match,” Asim said after the pre-quarters.

He would now face the only other survivor Tayyab in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Tayyab gathered all his reserves to beat world No 49 Mohamed Reda.

Tayyab, who was seen complaining about minor injury the other day, was seen playing his best squash.

After throwing the first game without putting up any fight, he came back strongly to win the next three without any real hustle. He concentrated more on keeping the Egyptian on tows. His low knick coupled with cross court sizzling shots helped Tayyab get the upper hand.

“I played to my best abilities. Initially I thought my injury would trouble me but I recovered well to take the match.

“I hope to continue with the same vein on Wednesday,” Pakistan No 1 Tayyab said.

Local favourite Farhan Mehboob lost his match to second seed Nafizwan Adnan (Mas). Malaysian won 11-7, 11-0, 11-7. After losing the first game, Farhan received injury that turned out to decisive at the end.

In ladies’ event, Rowan Elarby (Egy) bt Anantana Pasertratanakul (Thi) 11-2, 11-3, 11-2 to make it to the pre-quarters. Two Pakistan teenagers Madina and Faiza Zafar beat local opponents to make it to the last eight stage in women event.

Results: CAS International men’s singles: Leo Au (Hkg) bt Ivan Yuen (Mas) 5-11, 1-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 ; Mazen Gamal (Egy) bt Hosney (Egy) 11-3, 11-3, 11-6; Tayyab Aslam (Pak) bt Mohamed Reda (Egy) 1-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7; Asim Khan (Pak) bt Karim Al-Fathi (Egy) 7-11, 13-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-9; Omar Abdel Meguid (Egy) bt Shehab Essam (Egy) 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-9; Youseff Soliman (Egy) bt Ahsan Ayaz (Pak) 11-7, 11-0, 11-2; Mostafa Asal (Egy) bt Karim El Hammamy (Egy) 11-3, 11-9, 3-11, 11-4; Nafizwan Adnan (Mas) bt Farhan Mehboob (Pak) 11-7, 11-0, 11-7.

Pakistan International for women: Rowan Elarby (Egy) bt Anantana Pasertratanakul (Thi) 11-2, 11-3, 11-2; Faiza Zafar (Pak) bt Amna Fayyaz (Pak) 11-2, 11-4, 6-11, 12-14, 11-1; Farida Momen (Egy) bt Farah Momen (Egy) 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Menna Hameed (Egy) bt Moqaddas Ashraf (Pak) 11-4, 11-5, 11-4; Tong Tsz-Wing (Hkg) bt Zoya Khalid (Pak) 11-4, 11-7, 11-0; Madina Zafar (Pak) bt Zahab Kamal (Pak) 11-5, 11-7, 11-4; Tessa ter Sluis (Ned) bt Areesoosadat Mousavazadeh (Iri) 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; Nada Abbas (Egy) bt Riffat Khan (Pak) 11-3, 11-2, 11-7.