SBP, PLTA join hands to trace tennis talent

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said that a top level tennis championship will be organized at State of the Art Tennis Stadium in near future; he said this during his meeting with Chairman Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rao Iftikhar at his office on Tuesday.

After the meeting, DG SBP Aamir Jan and Chairman PLTA Rao Iftikhar also visited State of the Art Tennis Stadium and Punjab International Swimming Complex. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo and other officials were also present during the visit.

Aamir Jan said that dates of the said tennis championship will be announced shortly. “Pakistan has plenty of tennis talent and has produced several world class players like Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan and Ushna Sohail,” he added.

He further said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will hold regular tennis events with the collaboration of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association. “We are quite confident to find plenty of talented tennis players out of these tennis competitions,” he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has established modern sports infrastructure all over the province and these top class sports facilities are no less than a blessing for future generations.

Aamir Jan further said that training camps for young tennis players will be conducted at tennis stadium.Iftikhar admired the State of the Art Tennis Stadium and Punjab International Swimming Complex. He assured DG SBP Aamir Jan of his full cooperation for the promotion of tennis in the province.