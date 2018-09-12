Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SBP, PLTA join hands to trace tennis talent

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said that a top level tennis championship will be organized at State of the Art Tennis Stadium in near future; he said this during his meeting with Chairman Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rao Iftikhar at his office on Tuesday.

After the meeting, DG SBP Aamir Jan and Chairman PLTA Rao Iftikhar also visited State of the Art Tennis Stadium and Punjab International Swimming Complex. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo and other officials were also present during the visit.

Aamir Jan said that dates of the said tennis championship will be announced shortly. “Pakistan has plenty of tennis talent and has produced several world class players like Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan and Ushna Sohail,” he added.

He further said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will hold regular tennis events with the collaboration of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association. “We are quite confident to find plenty of talented tennis players out of these tennis competitions,” he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has established modern sports infrastructure all over the province and these top class sports facilities are no less than a blessing for future generations.

Aamir Jan further said that training camps for young tennis players will be conducted at tennis stadium.Iftikhar admired the State of the Art Tennis Stadium and Punjab International Swimming Complex. He assured DG SBP Aamir Jan of his full cooperation for the promotion of tennis in the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children