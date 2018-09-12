Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AFP
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hampden Park to remain the home of Scottish soccer

GLASGOW: Hampden Park’s uncertain future as the home of football in Scotland has been settled after Queen’s Park agreed to sell the iconic stadium to the Scottish FA.

The SFA had considered moving Scotland internationals and the Scottish Cup final and semi-finals from Glasgow’s historic Hampden to Murrayfield in Edinburgh.Murrayfield, with a larger 67,000-capacity, plays host to Scotland’s national rugby team and the Scottish Rugby Union had made an offer in a bid to entice the SFA to make the move. The SFA’s lease on 51,000-capacity Hampden was due to expire in 2020, but League Two club Queen’s Park, who own the venue, have agreed a A£5 million ($6.4 million) sale that will allow Scottish football’s governing body to take control in two years.

“Ownership of Hampden Park will enable the Scottish FA to control the future of the stadium. It will open up opportunities to continue to develop the infrastructure and create a national stadium that will inspire the next generation of football fans,” an SFA statement confirmed.

The SFA confirmed that Glasgow businessman Lord Willie Haughey, a former Celtic director, had pledged half of the purchase cost.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children