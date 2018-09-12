Traders’ rights to be protected: NAB chairman

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and assured that NAB would not take any steps to create harassment in honest businessmen. He said that a Special Desk has been established in NAB to address the issues of business community. He said that business community was playing key role in the economic development of the country and NAB would protect their genuine interests. He said if a businessman has complaint against any tax officer, he should send written complaint and NAB would take action as per law against the wrongdoer. He assured that no discriminatory SRO would now be issued to give benefit to specific businessmen. He said honest businessmen should focus on promoting business activities and NAB would protect their genuine interests. He said mistakes could be ignored, but crimes could not be ignored. He said debt on Pakistan including interest has crossed $100 billion, but it gave no benefit to the country.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that NAB received 39,728 complaints and recovered Rs.297 billion for the country. He stressed upon such housing societies as could not complete their projects to return the whole amount to the affectees or give them plots to avoid NAB’s action. He said NAB distributed Rs850 million among the affectees while more amount would be given to such people. He vowed that NAB would continue to protect the interests of Pakistan and would conduct across the board accountability to curb money laundering, corruption and others crimes. Talking about CDA action against encroachments, he said in the next phase, action would be taken against those who allowed such encroachments to flourish.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI president said that business community would support NAB in its efforts to curb corruption in the country. He said Chairman NAB’s assurance for not taking any steps to harass genuine businessmen was a source of confidence for the business community. He said that ICCI would never support any illegal business activity.

Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza, Vice President ICCI thanked NAB chairman for visiting Chamber. Zubair Ahmed Malik Chairman Founder Group, Abdul Rauf Alam, Zafar Bakhtawari and others asked many questions to NAB chairman and he gave them detailed answers.