Third World Energy Summit on Oct 11

KARACHI: The Third International Wind Energy Summit, under the aegis of the Energy Update, will be held in Karachi on October 11, 2018, a statement said on Tuesday.

The summit will be attended by experts of the energy sector, relevant senior government officials, and representatives of the national and international companies, it added.

The announcement to this effect was made by organising committee Chairman Naeem Qureshi, while speaking at a meeting of the relevant stakeholders held under the aegis of Energy Update.

Qureshi said that the Energy Update had been successfully holding this moot for the last two years, as the event was aimed at ensuring availability of electricity in the country on an inexpensive and environment-friendly basis.