Civilian martyred in Indian mortar shelling at LoC

RAWALPINDI: A 51-year-old civilian, Guftar Hussain, embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom) due to unprovoked mortar shelling of Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.
“In continuation of violation of ceasefire understanding, Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted civilian population in Khanjar Sector of LoC today,” said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Guftar Hussain was a resident of village Jhamra. “Responding to this aggression, Pakistan Army posts retaliated effectively and engaged enemy posts involved in unprovoked fire on innocent civilian population,” the press release added.
