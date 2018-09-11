Tue September 11, 2018
SK
Sohail Khan
September 11, 2018

Sadly, Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that Pakistan has unfortunately deviated from vision of father of the nation as bad governance and injustices have plagued the society.

He said, however, this can be reversed and vision of the Quaid can be achieved if rule of law, transparency and accountability prevail in the country.

The chief justice while addressing on the occasion of the new judicial year, 2018 said when first envisioned by Allama Iqbal, Pakistan was an unachievable goal which was translated into reality by the tireless efforts and countless sacrifices of our ancestors under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

But unfortunately, he said Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision as bad governance and injustices have plagued the society. “This can be reversed and the vision of the Quaid can be achieved by ensuring that rule of law, transparency and accountability prevail in the country,” the chief justice said adding, “We tried to play our part by involving ourselves in various constitutional and human rights matters either through the court or the HR Cell.”

The CJ referred to some matters of public importance included undisclosed foreign accounts of Pak nationals, dual nationality of government officials and judges, non-payment of salaries to media employees, killing of members of the minority Hazara community in Quetta, inadequate medical services at various hospitals, depletion of the water table at the Katas Raj Temple and the extraction of ground water for commercial usage without payment of charges, revamping of medical, dental and law colleges, and practical implementation of Overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote via internet voting.

