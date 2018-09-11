Contempt case against Ahsan Iqbal dropped

LAHORE: The Lahore High court on Monday dropped contempt of court charges against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal after accepting his apology tendered before the court on previous hearing.

The full bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, however, warned Ahsan Iqbal, who was present in the court, to remain careful in future. Addressing Ahsan Iqbal, Justice Naqvi said, “The people who spoke unbridled are facing the consequences. You should not follow their footsteps. Don’t consider the current rulers are your opponent. If you can contribute to the progress of this country, you should do it.”

Ahsan Iqbal was facing charges of committing contempt of court by delivering an objectionable speech against Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. Previously, he along with his counsel Azam Nazir Tarar appeared before the bench and submitted his written reply. However, the bench rejected the reply and noted that the former minister sought an apology from the court but did not use the word “apology” in his reply.

Advocate Tarar had requested the bench to allow more time to make necessary changes in the written reply. Later, talking to media persons, Ahsan said the dam issue should be taken seriously but it seemed that the present government was only interested in collection donation. He pointed out that his party would not hold sit-ins or lockdowns but oppose the government in the parliament. He apprehended the present government could stop the CPEC project.