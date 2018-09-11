Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Contempt case against Ahsan Iqbal dropped

LAHORE: The Lahore High court on Monday dropped contempt of court charges against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal after accepting his apology tendered before the court on previous hearing.

The full bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, however, warned Ahsan Iqbal, who was present in the court, to remain careful in future. Addressing Ahsan Iqbal, Justice Naqvi said, “The people who spoke unbridled are facing the consequences. You should not follow their footsteps. Don’t consider the current rulers are your opponent. If you can contribute to the progress of this country, you should do it.”

Ahsan Iqbal was facing charges of committing contempt of court by delivering an objectionable speech against Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. Previously, he along with his counsel Azam Nazir Tarar appeared before the bench and submitted his written reply. However, the bench rejected the reply and noted that the former minister sought an apology from the court but did not use the word “apology” in his reply.

Advocate Tarar had requested the bench to allow more time to make necessary changes in the written reply. Later, talking to media persons, Ahsan said the dam issue should be taken seriously but it seemed that the present government was only interested in collection donation. He pointed out that his party would not hold sit-ins or lockdowns but oppose the government in the parliament. He apprehended the present government could stop the CPEC project.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'