Ahsan stuns Amir in Chief of Air Staff squash

KARACHI: Youngster Ahsan Ayaz stunned seasoned Amir Atlas in the first round of the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff International men’s squash championship in Islamabad on Monday.

Ahsan beat wildcard holder Aamir Atlas Khan 11-5, 11-6, 6-9 (retired) in 24 minutes in the first round of the main draw.

Ivan Yuen from Malaysia defeated unseeded Sajad Zareian Jahromi from Iran 15-13, 11-6, 11-5 in 32 minutes. Ahmed Hosney from Egypt won against wildcard Abbas Zeb 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 in 44 minutes.

Tayyab Aslm overpowered Shahjahan Khan 12-10, 11-5, 13-15, 4-11, 16-14 in 83 minutes. Asim Khan beat Amaad Fareed 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 in 45 minutes.

Shehab Essam from Egypt thrashed unseeded Aqeel Rehman from Austria 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 in 31 minutes. Mostafa Asal from Egypt smashed unseeded Farhan Zaman 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in 36 minutes.

Farhan Mehboob won against Israr Ahmed 10-12, 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 in 36 minutes. As many as eight players got bye in the first round. They were Mazen Gamal, Mohamed Reda, Karim Al-Fathi, Omar Abdel Meguid, Youseff Soliman, and Karim El Hammamy Egypt from Egypt, Leo Au from Hong Kong, and Nafizwan Adnan from Malaysia.

In the second round, Leo Au will face Ivan Yuen, Ahmed Hosnay is up against Mazen Gamal, Mohammad Reda will face Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan is drawn against Karim Ali, Omer is to face Shehab Essam, Ahsan will play against Youssef Soliman, Karim El Hammamy is drawn against Mostafa Asal, and Farhan Mehboob will be up against Nafizwan.