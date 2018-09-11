Hafeez’s career is not over, says Sarfraz

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez had every chance of featuring in World Cup 2019.

“Mohammad Hafeez is an important player and is in our plans for the World Cup next year,” the skipper said while talking to reporters here on Monday. “We will include him in the team whenever it’s necessary. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq never said that Hafeez’s career is over,” he added.

Last week, after naming the Asia Cup touring squad that omitted the 37-year-old former captain, Inzamam said: “Hafeez is a part of the 20-22 players that we are considering for the World Cup.

“We select players and we don’t have any right to claim that anybody’s career has come to an end.”Talking about Asia Cup, the captain said the team had prepared well for the tournament. “We will try our best to perform well in all three departments,” he added.

Sarfraz said that spinners would play a key role in the Asia Cup which is taking place in the UAE from September 15 to September 28.“If we bat first we will aim to make over 300 runs. Our battling line has the ability to set good targets,” he added.

“Pakistan A cricket team will also be in the UAE at the same time and if we need players we can call them.“Fitness of players has improved and there are many positive developments in the team,” he said.

Sarfraz said the quest for World Cup had already begun, as the men in green geared up for Asia Cup.“Momentum is the key and we hope that we will perform our best in the tournament,” he added.“The ICC Champions Trophy final against India is past. It has been more than a year. It will be a new game. We will try to play better cricket,” said the captain. —with inputs from agencies