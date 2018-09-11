Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hafeez’s career is not over, says Sarfraz

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez had every chance of featuring in World Cup 2019.

“Mohammad Hafeez is an important player and is in our plans for the World Cup next year,” the skipper said while talking to reporters here on Monday. “We will include him in the team whenever it’s necessary. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq never said that Hafeez’s career is over,” he added.

Last week, after naming the Asia Cup touring squad that omitted the 37-year-old former captain, Inzamam said: “Hafeez is a part of the 20-22 players that we are considering for the World Cup.

“We select players and we don’t have any right to claim that anybody’s career has come to an end.”Talking about Asia Cup, the captain said the team had prepared well for the tournament. “We will try our best to perform well in all three departments,” he added.

Sarfraz said that spinners would play a key role in the Asia Cup which is taking place in the UAE from September 15 to September 28.“If we bat first we will aim to make over 300 runs. Our battling line has the ability to set good targets,” he added.

“Pakistan A cricket team will also be in the UAE at the same time and if we need players we can call them.“Fitness of players has improved and there are many positive developments in the team,” he said.

Sarfraz said the quest for World Cup had already begun, as the men in green geared up for Asia Cup.“Momentum is the key and we hope that we will perform our best in the tournament,” he added.“The ICC Champions Trophy final against India is past. It has been more than a year. It will be a new game. We will try to play better cricket,” said the captain. —with inputs from agencies

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'