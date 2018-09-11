IDB to provide another $100m to end polio in Pakistan

Islamabad: The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) will provide an additional US$100 million to support Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio through enhanced surveillance, timely procurement of polio vaccine, and advocacy.

A high-level IDB mission led by Dr. El Bashier Sallam, Lead Global Management, pledged the amount during a meeting with Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani here Monday. The mission included Dr. Aman Ullah Khan and Inam Ullah, Country Representative of IDB.

Kiani acknowledged IDB’s US$327 million support for the first two phases of the polio eradication programme from 2012-2018. The mission shared that after negotiating with the government, IDB will provide an additional US$100 million for the third phase till 2021.

The Minister affirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating polio and thanked the mission for the critical support being provided by IDB to the health sector in Pakistan, especially towards polio eradication, maternal and child health, and 15 mobile health clinics.