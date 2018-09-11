Nine booked in Daska

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: Sadr police have booked nine people for sheltering a proclaimed offender here. Lahore Cantonment police received information that proclaimed offender Sarwar was hidden at the dera of Saleem at Ram village. The police raided the village to arrest the proclaimed offender, but nine people, including Saleem, Jameel, Ali and Attiq, helped him to escape from there.
