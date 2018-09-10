Owner arrested for installing hidden cameras in Sukkur beauty parlour

SUKKUR: Police on Sunday arrested a beauty parlour owner for allegedly installing secret cameras in the restrooms to blackmail his female clients.

Kamran, was arrested by the Sukkur police authorities, in a raid conducted after receiving irrefutable video pieces of evidence given by the affected women.

The law enforcement authorities found secret cameras and took them in their possession.

Liquor bottles were also recovered from the parlour. Police have sealed the parlour and have booked Kamran for blackmailing, sexual harassment and defamation.

The authorities said that the suspect installed IP cameras and used to view women live through the internet, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain how many women have been blackmailed by the suspect for how long.