Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Change in the air

Abundance and scarcity

Dam donations

Us vs us

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

PTI has edge over PML-N's Rishad Khan in PK-23

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

PML-Q Spain team calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q president in Spain Abdul Ghaffar Marana called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at his residence.

During the meeting, he appreciated the measures taken by the party leadership for the Overseas Pakistanis and said that in the by-elections of Chakwal and Gujrat, Overseas Pakistanis, their families and relatives will vote in large number for Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Moonis Elahi.

Abdul Ghaffar Marana was accompanied by Master Muhammad Amin, Ch Waleed Azam, Ch Haider Ali Marana and Mian Ghulam Meeran. They appreciated the steps taken by the PML-Q especially dispatching the bodies from abroad to Pakistan without any charges during the tenure of Ch Shujaat Hussain as the Prime Minister, this step had greatly benefitted Pakistani community and for this Overseas Pakistanis and their families were grateful to him, they added.

They said the PML-Q body in Spain includes large number of youths. They said that irrespective of whether the PML-Q is in power or not, it has always solved problems of the overseas Pakistanis.

Huawei's nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

