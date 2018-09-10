Walsh hopeful of Mustafizur regaining top form in Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh pace bowling coach Courtney Walsh is hopeful of Mustafizur Rahman regaining top form in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on September 15.

"He is coming on very good. He is not where he'd like to be. He did well in the West Indies when he joined us. If those injuries stay behind him, he will only get better,'' said Walsh.

''He has very special skills. We need to have him around to give us a chance to do well. I think he will always give you the edge. We are hoping he can reach his peak during the Asia Cup," he added.

Walsh also noted that he would focus more on improving the left-arm pacer's skill-set. "I don't think his workload needs to be managed. He is bowling pretty well. I would like to do more skill work with him. I haven't had a chance (to work with him) due to his injuries, but I am hoping during the Asia Cup, we can do some work. He is coming with some confidence. Hopefully he will get a lot fitter. He keeps getting slight injuries."

Walsh observed that the wickets in the UAE, in all likelihood, would be flat and they have to work hard as a group to succeed. "I don't think it will be perfect for pacers in the Asia Cup.

I think the wickets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are normally pretty flat and docile.